Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Congress manifesto: Caste census, cash transfers for women

Sonam|Updated: Apr 05, 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress manifesto has been released. The party has named it 'Nyay Patra'. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi released Congress's Nyaya Patra.

All Videos

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Play Icon11:22
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
Play Icon01:28
 Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
Tiger Shroff's Heartfelt Interaction: A Genuine Moment Of Connection With Fans
Play Icon00:25
Tiger Shroff's Heartfelt Interaction: A Genuine Moment Of Connection With Fans
Elvish Yadav: Patiently Waiting for His Lady Fan's Perfect Picture - Watch
Play Icon00:20
 Elvish Yadav: Patiently Waiting for His Lady Fan's Perfect Picture - Watch
Rahul Gandhi issues statement on Congress Manifesto
Play Icon06:42
Rahul Gandhi issues statement on Congress Manifesto

Trending Videos

Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
play icon11:22
Congress releases manifesto for Lok Sabha election 2024
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
play icon1:28
Fire At Raipur: Emergency Response as Police and Fire Brigade Rush To Electricity Company
Tiger Shroff's Heartfelt Interaction: A Genuine Moment Of Connection With Fans
play icon0:25
Tiger Shroff's Heartfelt Interaction: A Genuine Moment Of Connection With Fans
Elvish Yadav: Patiently Waiting for His Lady Fan's Perfect Picture - Watch
play icon0:20
Elvish Yadav: Patiently Waiting for His Lady Fan's Perfect Picture - Watch
Rahul Gandhi issues statement on Congress Manifesto
play icon6:42
Rahul Gandhi issues statement on Congress Manifesto