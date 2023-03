videoDetails

Satish Kaushik Death: Actor's Family friend Prateek Anand comments on demise

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 04:12 PM IST

Famous actor and director Satish Kaushik passed away at the age of 66. Satish's family friend Prateek Anand had a special conversation with Zee News about this and said, 'When he went to sleep after having food, suddenly he had chest pain, after which he asked to be taken to the hospital'.