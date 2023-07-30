trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642418
Sobhita Dhulipala sets the ramp on fire at India Couture Week 2023 in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Ace designers Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s fashion show at the ongoing India Couture Week saw actors Sobhita Dhulipala and Ishaan Khatter acing their fashionable look as showstoppers. The duo presented the designers’ “Equinox” collection at Taj Palace in Delhi on July 29. Sobhita looked ravishing in a thigh-high slit shimmery silver ensemble. On the other hand, Ishaan was dressed in a shiny blazer. The two raised the glam quotient on the runway.

