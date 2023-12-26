trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702998
Sunny Deol Spreads Christmas Cheer: Grooves to Brother Bobby Deol's Viral 'Animal' Song Jamal Kudu

Dec 26, 2023
In a heartwarming Christmas celebration, Bollywood icon Sunny Deol delighted fans by dancing to his brother Bobby Deol's viral song 'Animal' – Jamal Kudu. The adorable video captures Sunny's festive spirit and adds a touch of joy to the holiday season. Don't miss this delightful moment as the Deol brothers share the Christmas cheer through dance! #SunnyDeol #BobbyDeol #ChristmasCelebration

