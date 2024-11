videoDetails

Shocking Order Released in Bhopal's Barkatullah university

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 02:50 PM IST

A shocking order has come out in Bhopal University. The girl students living in the hostel of Barkatullah University, Bhopal have accused the hostel warden. It is alleged that going to the temple without permission is prohibited. Before going to the temple, permission will have to be taken from the warden.