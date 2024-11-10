videoDetails

Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 02:30 PM IST

To The Point: Home Minister Amit Shah will release BJP's Sankalp Patra in Maharashtra shortly. It will contain many big promises. Before this, Mahayuti and MVA have made their own promises. However, the electoral politics of Maharashtra is revolving around the Constitution, Muslim reservation and vote jihad. Congress has asked the Ulema Board to consider the demand for 10 percent reservation. Which is being called vote jihad by the BJP. In such a situation, the question today is whose guarantee will the public believe in Maharashtra? How much truth is there in the claims of the allegations of vote jihad. A conspiracy of appeasement is being hatched in the name of Muslim reservation.