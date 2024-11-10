Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2818202https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-bjps-sankalp-patra-2818202.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics sparks over BJP's Sankalp Patra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 10, 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
To The Point: Home Minister Amit Shah will release BJP's Sankalp Patra in Maharashtra shortly. It will contain many big promises. Before this, Mahayuti and MVA have made their own promises. However, the electoral politics of Maharashtra is revolving around the Constitution, Muslim reservation and vote jihad. Congress has asked the Ulema Board to consider the demand for 10 percent reservation. Which is being called vote jihad by the BJP. In such a situation, the question today is whose guarantee will the public believe in Maharashtra? How much truth is there in the claims of the allegations of vote jihad. A conspiracy of appeasement is being hatched in the name of Muslim reservation.

All Videos

BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Play Icon02:39
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Batenge to Katenge Statement
Play Icon04:22
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Batenge to Katenge Statement
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Mundka
Play Icon03:24
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Mundka
Delhi AQI Level reaches 337
Play Icon01:52
Delhi AQI Level reaches 337
DNA: Ajit Pawar oppose on Batenge Katenge Reamark?
Play Icon05:19
DNA: Ajit Pawar oppose on Batenge Katenge Reamark?

Trending Videos

BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
play icon2:39
BJP to launch Sankalp Patra ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Batenge to Katenge Statement
play icon4:22
Asaduddin Owaisi hits back at Batenge to Katenge Statement
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Mundka
play icon3:24
Firing Incident witnessed in Delhi's Mundka
Delhi AQI Level reaches 337
play icon1:52
Delhi AQI Level reaches 337
DNA: Ajit Pawar oppose on Batenge Katenge Reamark?
play icon5:19
DNA: Ajit Pawar oppose on Batenge Katenge Reamark?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK