VIRAL VIDEO : 2-Year-Old's Adorable Dance to Haryanvi Song 'Meethe Meethe Bolungi

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
A heartwarming video is making waves on the internet as a 2-year-old girl showcases her adorable dance moves to the Haryanvi song "Meethe Meethe Bolungi." The irresistible cuteness of her performance has captivated viewers, drawing nostalgic comparisons to the charm of dance sensation Sapna Choudhary.

