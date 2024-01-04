trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2706028
VIRAL VIDEO : Ajith Kumar's Energetic Dance with Dubai Hotel Staffer Takes the Internet by Storm

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 01:20 PM IST
Ajith Kumar, the celebrated actor of Tamil cinema, known for his private lifestyle, recently made a rare appearance during his New Year celebration in Dubai. A video capturing the actor's energetic dance with a hotel staffer has gone viral, offering fans a glimpse into his joyful moments. The background music features a Tamil song from Ajith's recent film 'Thunivu,' adding an extra touch of excitement for his admirers.

