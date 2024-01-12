trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2708866
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Akshay Kumar Takes the Mumbai Metro to Beat Mumbai Traffic

|Updated: Jan 12, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Akshay Kumar was seen making a smart move to avoid Mumbai's notorious traffic by opting for a ride on the Mumbai Metro. A video, captured by a fellow metro rider, features the actor seated alongside producer Dinesh Vijan.In a viral video, the down-to-earth actor showcases his humility, joining a list of stars who opt for everyday modes of transport. From trains to rickshaws, our favorite actors know how to keep it simple.

All Videos

PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Play Icon1:43
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
Play Icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
Play Icon0:46
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Play Icon2:5
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
Play Icon1:56
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert

Trending Videos

PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
play icon1:43
PM Modi Visits Maharashtra Today: Praying at Shree Kalaram Mandir and Joining National Youth Festival in Nashik.
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
play icon5:38
Congress leader T. S. Singh Deo's big statement on Ram temple
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
play icon0:46
PM Modi Visit Maharashtra , will inaugurate Atal Setu
ED takes major action in West Bengal
play icon2:5
ED takes major action in West Bengal
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert
play icon1:56
Fog and cold hit North India, IMD issues alert