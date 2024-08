videoDetails

Why are Hindus targeted in Bangladesh?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 01:18 PM IST

Bangladesh Hindu Attack Update: Amidst the Bangladesh dispute, attacks on Hindus continue. Hindus are being attacked one after another in Bangladesh. On one hand, a video of kidnapping of a Hindu girl has surfaced. On the other hand, pictures of vandalism and arson on the houses of Hindus are emerging. Watch the big debate on Bangladesh dispute today in To The Point.