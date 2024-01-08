trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707294
VIRAL VIDEO : Delhi's 'Dhokla Chaat' Trends for Unsettling Reasons, Stirring Social Media Controversy

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Delhi's latest food experiment, 'Dhokla Chaat,' a fusion of the traditional Gujarati dish with chaat flavors, is raising eyebrows. In a video by a popular food vlogger, the dish's dessert-like presentation, adorned with vibrant colors and a creamy sauce, sparks mixed reactions online. Some question whether this unconventional take on Dhokla is a culinary delight or a departure from tradition, with claims that Delhi might be "ruining Dhokla." The viral video adds another chapter to the ongoing trend of unique and sometimes controversial food pairings.

