VIRAL VIDEO: DIY Fail - Woman's Attempt to Fix Car Dent Goes Hilariously Wrong in 'How Not To Fix A Car 101

Jan 05, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
If there was a guidebook for 'How Not To Fix A Car', this video would have surely made its way into it. A video is doing rounds on social media, where a woman can be seen trying to fix a dent in her shiny red ride. However, the entire clip, which was otherwise supposed to be a satisfactory one to watch, turned into a lesson after the tool came out along with a little bit of paint. The video instantly became a hit and garnered all kinds of reactions. Many also decided to suggest other ways through which she could fix the new issue as well.

