VIRAL VIDEO: Gargi College Principal Steals Show At Delhi University Fest With Ramp Walk and Dance

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
In a delightful departure from traditional perceptions, the role of a 'Principal' has evolved, becoming much more approachable and engaging. This shift is exemplified by a viral video featuring the Principal of Gargi College, who not only walked the ramp but also showcased her dance moves at a Delhi University fest, Reverie. The video, portraying her graceful walk in a saree, defies stereotypes and has quickly become an internet sensation, capturing the essence of the evolving dynamics in educational leadership

