VIRAL VIDEO : Girl Mimics Ankita Lokhande from Bigg Boss 17, Internet Laughs

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 04:05 PM IST
In the spotlight are Bigg Boss 17 contestants Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, currently the most discussed couple. However, opinions are divided, with a significant portion of the Indian population expressing a desire for the duo to part ways. Amidst this, a woman gained viral fame for her video, perfectly mimicking Ankita. From expressions to speech, she nailed every aspect, earning praise from both fans and netizens.

