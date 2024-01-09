trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707918
VIRAL VIDEO: Indian Pastry Chef Amazes Internet with Stunning Sitaphal Dessert

|Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 06:45 PM IST
Savor the season's goodness with a delightful custard apple (sitaphal) dessert by renowned pastry chef Tejasvi Chandela. The viral video features a sweet creation shaped like the fruit, offering a creative twist to the popular seasonal treat. As custard apple takes over social media with various recipes, Chef Tejasvi's inventive dessert stands out, inviting everyone to enjoy the essence of this beloved fruit in a delicious and unique form.

