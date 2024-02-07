trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718843
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Influencer's Hilarious Air Hostess Food Service Mimicry,IndiGo's Hilarious Response

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 07:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Famous Content creator Rohit Raghvendra brings joy to the skies with his uproarious tribute to air hostesses. In a viral video, he humorously navigates the challenges of in-flight service, earning praise from real-life cabin crew members. From serving trays of tea, coffee, and sandwiches to witty overlay text, Rohit's video is a delightful salute to the unsung heroes above the clouds.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Yashraj Mukhate's Quirky Mashup With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Play Icon00:57
VIRAL VIDEO: Yashraj Mukhate's Quirky Mashup With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's last chance regarding new election symbol!
Play Icon02:19
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's last chance regarding new election symbol!
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court
Play Icon10:54
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir in UP Vidhan Sabha
Play Icon06:32
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir in UP Vidhan Sabha
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan
Play Icon02:43
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Yashraj Mukhate's Quirky Mashup With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
play icon0:57
VIRAL VIDEO: Yashraj Mukhate's Quirky Mashup With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's last chance regarding new election symbol!
play icon2:19
Maharashtra: Sharad Pawar's last chance regarding new election symbol!
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court
play icon10:54
Arvind Kejriwal Summoned By Delhi Court
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir in UP Vidhan Sabha
play icon6:32
CM Yogi Adityanath speaks on Ram Mandir in UP Vidhan Sabha
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan
play icon2:43
Pakistan election: Two deadly blasts in Balochistan