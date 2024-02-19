trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722876
VIRAL VIDEO: John Cena Surprises Fans by Singing Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Bholi Si Surat’, Internet Erupts with Excitement

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 19, 2024, 03:45 PM IST
Shah Rukh Khan's global influence is undeniable, with an unmatched fan base drawn to his charisma and timeless performances. Even WWE champion John Cena is part of this dedicated community. A heartwarming video of Cena singing a snippet of SRK's iconic song, 'Bholi Si Surat' from Dil Toh Pagal Hai, is currently capturing the internet's affection, further highlighting the universal appeal of the Bollywood superstar.

