VIRAL VIDEO: Kashmiri Twin Sisters Enchanting Anantnag Snowfall Report

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 11:29 AM IST
Experience the charm of two six-year-old Kashmiri girls from Anantnag as they heartwarmingly report on the delayed snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir. In this captivating clip, their eloquence beautifully captures the essence of the snow-clad paradise, fondly known as 'Jannat.'

