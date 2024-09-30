Advertisement
To The Point: Politics Sparks Over Hasan Nasrallah Death

|Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 12:16 PM IST
To The Point: Israel is continuously killing its enemies selectively.. In an airstrike on Saturday, the Israeli army killed Hezbollah's commander Nasrallah.. After which, protests are being held from Kashmir to Lucknow against the killing of Nasrallah. Protests are being held against Israel in Kashmir. Children and women also participated in the protests. In Lucknow too, a march was taken out in support of Hezbollah. Posters were put up at Dargah Hazrat Abbas. But the question is, why are there protests from Kashmir to Lucknow on Nasrallah's death... The question is also, why are there slogans of 'Nasrallah will emerge from every house'? They are being raised... TO THE POINT will debate

