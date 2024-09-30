Advertisement
Hezbollah Leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah Death Sparks Protests In Pakistan

Sep 30, 2024, 02:48 PM IST
There is uproar in Pakistan over Nasrallah's death. Violent protests have started in Karachi. The protesters tried to march towards the American consulate but there was chaos when the police stopped them. Then what happened was that on one side the protesters were pelting stones and on the other side tear gas shells were being fired. Pakistan's sympathy for the terrorist has increased so much that the people there are now pelting stones on their own police.

