trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702862
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Ingenious Hack to Fix Cookware Clocks Millions of Views

|Updated: Dec 26, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
Step into a world of mesmerizing repairs as a craftsman works wonders in a viral video. Using a wooden rod, he effortlessly breathes life back into a worn-out frying pan and seamlessly tackles a mixer and pressure cooker with unique flair. What's truly impressive? This craftsman doesn't need any information from the owners; he silently understands and fixes the issues. The unscripted repairs have captivated a growing audience, recording a unique online spectacle that's both puzzling and impressive.

All Videos

Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
Play Icon0:23
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
Amitabh Bachchan Inspires with Fitness Dedication: Rocking a 'Keep Going' Hoodie for Timeless Workout Goals
Play Icon0:22
Amitabh Bachchan Inspires with Fitness Dedication: Rocking a 'Keep Going' Hoodie for Timeless Workout Goals
Neha Sharma Radiates Positivity in the Morning Glow
Play Icon0:20
Neha Sharma Radiates Positivity in the Morning Glow
Robbery took place at jewellery shop in malda
Play Icon1:42
Robbery took place at jewellery shop in malda
Major Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Dhar, MP
Play Icon0:59
Major Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Dhar, MP

Trending Videos

Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
play icon0:23
Ranbir Kapoor's Festive Spirit Shines as He Cuts Christmas Cake, Proclaiming 'Jai Mata Di
Amitabh Bachchan Inspires with Fitness Dedication: Rocking a 'Keep Going' Hoodie for Timeless Workout Goals
play icon0:22
Amitabh Bachchan Inspires with Fitness Dedication: Rocking a 'Keep Going' Hoodie for Timeless Workout Goals
Neha Sharma Radiates Positivity in the Morning Glow
play icon0:20
Neha Sharma Radiates Positivity in the Morning Glow
Robbery took place at jewellery shop in malda
play icon1:42
Robbery took place at jewellery shop in malda
Major Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Dhar, MP
play icon0:59
Major Accident on Agra-Mumbai Highway in Dhar, MP