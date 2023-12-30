trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2704293
VIRAL VIDEO : Man's Soulful Rendition of 'Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha' Echoes Through Crowded Metro

Dec 30, 2023
In a clear act of defiance against the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation's (DMRC) strict directives on recording videos inside train coaches, a growing number of commuters are persistently flouting the rules. A recent video that went viral on social media showcased two men fearlessly singing "Aasman Ko Chukar Dekha" from the animated film "Return Of Hanuman" inside the Delhi Metro. The clip has ignited a discussion on the challenges of enforcing regulations in public spaces. This incident highlights the ongoing struggle to maintain order and adherence to rules within the bustling environment of the Delhi Metro.

