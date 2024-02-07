trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718743
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Man's 'Wrong Ring Choice' Leads To Unexpected Proposal Rejection

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 03:40 PM IST
Follow Us
In a shocking twist, a man's proposal in a stadium went awry after he chose a toy ring, leading to a surprising slap from his partner. Moments before, the couple shared affectionate moments, making the public rejection all the more unexpected. Despite the genuine gesture, the choice of a ring pop resulted in a viral and unexpected twist to the proposal.

All Videos

Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
Play Icon04:05
Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap's big statement on Harda blast
Play Icon01:23
Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap's big statement on Harda blast
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
Play Icon04:55
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
President Draupadi Murm is seen traveling in Delhi Metro
Play Icon00:51
President Draupadi Murm is seen traveling in Delhi Metro
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
Play Icon01:30
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC

Trending Videos

Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
play icon4:5
Congress accuses BJP of hiding the death toll in Harda blast
Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap's big statement on Harda blast
play icon1:23
Cabinet Minister Uday Pratap's big statement on Harda blast
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
play icon4:55
NSUI protested against Chandigarh Mayor election
President Draupadi Murm is seen traveling in Delhi Metro
play icon0:51
President Draupadi Murm is seen traveling in Delhi Metro
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC
play icon1:30
Asaduddin Owaisi gave controversial statement on UCC