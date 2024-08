videoDetails

Man-eating wolf reaches Gorakhpur

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

Bahraich Wolf Attack Update: Big news is coming about the man-eating wolf. The man-eating wolf, which has become a synonym of terror in more than 35 villages in Bahraich, has been brought to Gorakhpur after rescue. Preparations are on to release it in Gorakhpur Zoo. However, before releasing it in the zoo, it has been kept in a quarantine cell. And it is being monitored.