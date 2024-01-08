trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707353
VIRAL VIDEO: Sofia Ansari Nails Killer Dance Moves in Bathrobe, Joins Gulabi Sharara Trend, Taking the Internet by Storm

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 01:40 PM IST
In this Viral Video, Sofia Ansari takes the internet by storm as she revives the popular Gulabi Sharara trend on social media. The renowned YouTuber not only brought back the trend but also showcased her prowess in killer dance moves, particularly acing the 'Pahadi' song. What sets this performance apart is that Sofia Ansari effortlessly grooved to the beats while donning a bathrobe, adding a unique and quirky touch to the dance, The video captures the essence of the Gulabi Sharara trend, with Ansari setting the floor ablaze with her energetic dance steps.

