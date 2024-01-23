trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2712874
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO : Virat Kohli Lookalike Draws Fans for Selfies at Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya

|Updated: Jan 23, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Follow Us
Watch the excitement unfold as a lookalike of Virat Kohli attracts a crowd of fans eager for selfies during the Pran Pratishtha Ceremony in Ayodhya. Join the fun and see the frenzy surrounding this viral sensation in Ayodhya.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
Play Icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow
Play Icon0:47
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow
Devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya: Scenes from Main Gate
Play Icon0:46
Devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya: Scenes from Main Gate
Watch TOP 100 Headlines of the day
Play Icon9:36
Watch TOP 100 Headlines of the day

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Chinese and Indian Troops Allegedly Chant 'Jai Shri Ram' at Line of Actual Control
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
play icon0:45
VIRAL VIDEO : Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Adorable Moment at Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha Ceremony
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow
play icon0:47
CM Yogi Adityanath Pays Homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on His 128th Birth Anniversary in Lucknow
Devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya: Scenes from Main Gate
play icon0:46
Devotees at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya: Scenes from Main Gate
Watch TOP 100 Headlines of the day
play icon9:36
Watch TOP 100 Headlines of the day