trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650357
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Watch: Actor Suniel Shetty Meets Shahid Afridi In Dubai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 18, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
The internet woke up today with one of the most adorable videos of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty's chance meeting with Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi in Dubai. The two iconic celebrities exchanged pleasantries and in a video which has now gone viral on social media, shows the two engaged in a happy conversation.

All Videos

Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
play icon1:56
Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
play icon3:8
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
play icon0:43
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested
play icon1:13
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested
The dog went for a walk in Indore..the security guard opened fire
play icon3:36
The dog went for a walk in Indore..the security guard opened fire

Trending Videos

Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
play icon1:56
Bomb in Vistara Airlines flight at Delhi Airport!
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
play icon3:8
Tension spread in the mountains due to floods! Life stuck in Devbhoomi
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
play icon0:43
Apocalypse of terrorists in the valley! A terrorist killed in Rajouri
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested
play icon1:13
Drug smugglers died in Jalandhar! International smuggler arrested
The dog went for a walk in Indore..the security guard opened fire
play icon3:36
The dog went for a walk in Indore..the security guard opened fire