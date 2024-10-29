videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Diwali Firecrackers Ban

| Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 12:06 PM IST

Diwali festival has begun.. but as soon as the Hindu festival has begun, some people have started sharing knowledge.. Many film stars and political parties are advising people not to burst crackers on Diwali in view of the increasing pollution.. Whereas BJP and fireworks people say that why is there so much allergy only to Hindu festivals.. why is knowledge shared only on Diwali and Holi, while no one has any problem with the festivals of other religions.. after all why is appeasement happening even on festivals.. we will have a big debate.