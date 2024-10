videoDetails

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatened to kill Abhinav Arora, claims Mother

| Updated: Oct 29, 2024, 02:48 PM IST

Abhinav Arora, popular on social media, has received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 10-year-old Abhinav is a spiritual content creator... Abhinav's family says that they are scared of this threat. After the threat, an FIR has been lodged in Mathura police station.