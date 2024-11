videoDetails

Maharashtra Election 20214 Update: First vote jihad.. now controversy over notes!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 19, 2024, 07:54 PM IST

Vinod Tawde has been banned from going to Vasai. Tawde will not be able to go to Vasai-Virar. Actually, from the election field of Maharashtra...where a battle has broken out on 'Cash For Vote' a day before voting...BJP leader Vinod Tawde has been accused of distributing money. Vinod Tawde has given clarification after the allegations, while Congress has intensified its attacks.