100 day of Bharat Jodo Yatra: 'Congress will defeat BJP,' says Rahul Gandhi

| Updated: Dec 16, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

100 days of Bharat Jodo Yatra have been completed and on this occasion, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said from Jaipur that Congress has disintegrated, it is wrong to say that only Congress will defeat BJP. RSS and BJP only spread rumors.