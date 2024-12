videoDetails

Rescue of 5 Year old underway in Rajasthan's Dausa

| Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 10:26 AM IST

Aryan Borewell Incident: A tragic incident took place on Monday in Kalikhand village of Nangal, Dausa, where 5 year old innocent Aryan fell into a deep borewell. The rescue operation has been going on for more than 41 hours, in which efforts are being made to rescue 5-year-old Aryan trapped at a depth of 150 feet. This operation has been named "Operation Aryan", which has been going on for more than 39 hours. Read the news in detail