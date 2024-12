videoDetails

78 Bangladeshi fishermen arrested from Odisha

| Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 10:28 AM IST

Bangladeshi Fisherman Arrested: 78 Bangladeshi fishermen have been arrested. 78 fishermen along with two Bangladeshi boats have been arrested for unauthorized fishing in Indian waters. A Defense Ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday that the Indian Coast Guard has registered a case against the fishermen caught with the fishing trawler under the Indian Maritime Zone Act, 1981.