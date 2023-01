videoDetails

100 People Of 25 Families Converts Their Religion To Christianity in Jharkhand's Koderma

| Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:49 AM IST

A case of religious conversion of 100 people from 25 families has come to light from Jharkhand's Koderma. Hindu organizations have alleged that Hindus are being converted to Christianity on a large scale in Satnama area under a larger conspiracy. Vishwa Hindu Parishad said, 'for a long time Christian preachers have been converting religion of Hindus by luring money.'