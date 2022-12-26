हिन्दी
Videos
videoDetails
15 kg IED recovered in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Dec 26, 2022, 05:10 PM IST
A major terrorist incident has been averted in Udhampur of Jammu and Kashmir. Police got big success and forces have recovered 15 kg IED.
