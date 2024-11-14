Advertisement
When Nitish Kumar touched PM Modi's feet

|Updated: Nov 14, 2024, 07:08 AM IST
Politics is called a game of signals. The meanings are much deeper than what meets the eye. A similar signal was seen during the public meeting in Darbhanga which left many messages not only in Bihar but in the politics of the entire country. Actually, during the foundation stone laying ceremony of AIIMS in Darbhanga, Nitish entered and something happened that PM Modi stood up from the chair. Actually Nitish went to PM Modi and tried to touch his feet, seeing this CM Nitish stood up from his chair.

