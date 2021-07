2 terrorists arrested in the blast case at Darbhanga Railway Station on June 17

The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday arrested two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Hyderabad in connection with the blast at Darbhanga railway station in Bihar. Terrorists planted a bomb in a moving passenger train in which many people lost their lives. The arrested people have been identified as Imran Malik alias Imran Khan and Mohammad Nasir Khan alias Nasir Malik from Uttar Pradesh.