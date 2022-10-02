NewsVideos

27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 11:44 AM IST
27 people died in a horrific road accident in Kanpur. Many people have also been injured when a tractor-trolley full of devotees overturned uncontrollably.

All Videos

Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
3:32
Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
1:43
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
3:48
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
3:11
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
2:36
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan

Trending Videos

3:32
Desh Superfast: Not hello, say Vande Mataram on calls
1:43
Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
3:48
Shocking revelation in Ankita Bhandari murder case | Watch
3:11
Pregnant woman gangraped on pretext of job in Indore
2:36
BJP targets Gehlot government over the continuing crimes in Rajasthan
Kanpur,Kanpur accident,road accident news,kanpur traCTOR tROLLY overturn,Kanpur hadsa,Kanpur Accident update,Kanpur road accident,kanpur accident news,road accident in kanpur,Kanpur bus accident,kanpur big accident,Kanpur News,Road accident,Kanpur train accident,Kanpur Accident update,accident,electric bus accident in kanpur,kanpur dehat accident,kanpur accident latest news,kanpur latest news,kanpur bus accident news,kanpur road accident news,