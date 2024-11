videoDetails

DNA: Indian Navy Successfully Tests Long-Range Missile

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 12:22 AM IST

The Indian Navy has completed a successful test of the Kalam-4 ballistic missile from INS Arihant. With a range of 3500 km, this enhances India’s nuclear deterrence and strike capabilities. Watch our report for more details.