DNA: Shocking ‘Vote Jihad’ Allegation Surfaces in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 29, 2024, 12:18 AM IST

BJP has claimed that a room in Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar houses 38 voters, none of whom reside there. This revelation has raised concerns over voter list fraud. Watch our report on this controversial allegation and its implications.