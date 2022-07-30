5 student leaders are being investigated by ED

Bengal SSC Scam: All the money belonged to Partha Chatterjee - Arpita admitted. Partha Chatterjee's troubles are going to increase further. According to the information received from the sources, Arpita has confessed that all the money present in the house belonged to Partha Chatterjee.

| Updated: Jul 30, 2022, 01:59 PM IST

