5W1H: Amit Shah flagged off Run For Unity in New Delhi on the occasion of Sardar Patel’s 144th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kevadia on the occasion of Patel’s 144th birth anniversary. October 31 is observed as National Unity Day and thousands of people participated in the Run for Unity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah flagged off Run For Unity in New Delhi. In '5W1H', We take you to the crux of the news story. We tell you - What, Where, When, Why, Whom & How of the news story which helps you to understand it better.