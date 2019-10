5W1H: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal rides DTC bus for feedback on free travel for women

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who on Tuesday made bus rides free for women across the national capital, told Zee News that in future, he will provide the same facility to the students and old people. Kejriwal on Wednesday took a ride on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus to get feedback from women on the service. According to him, direct interaction with people can help in running the government better.