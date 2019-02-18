हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: Four soldiers, including Major, martyred in encounter with terrorists in Pulwama

Four soldiers, including a Major, were martyred in an encounter with terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, defence sources said. Watch this video to know more.

Feb 18, 2019, 18:56 PM IST

