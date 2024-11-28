Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2825494https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/hemant-soren-to-take-oath-as-jharkhand-cm-today-2825494.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 10:02 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today...The oath taking ceremony will be organized at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi...Many prominent leaders of the 'India' alliance can also attend the oath taking... Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren at 4 pm...Let us tell you that, Hemant Soren will become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time...

All Videos

Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the day
Play Icon04:36
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the day
Deshhit: Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next CM?
Play Icon50:36
Deshhit: Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next CM?
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
Play Icon04:06
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
Play Icon04:08
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
Play Icon03:23
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral

Trending Videos

Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the day
play icon4:36
Top 50 News Today: Watch Headlines of the day
Deshhit: Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next CM?
play icon50:36
Deshhit: Who Will Be Maharashtra’s Next CM?
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
play icon4:6
DNA: Eknath Shinde Steps Back, BJP to Decide CM
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
play icon4:8
DNA: Where Is Bushra Bibi Amidst Pakistan’s Chaos?
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
play icon3:23
DNA: Chhattisgarh Couple Promotes Helmet Safety at Wedding, Video Goes Viral
NEWS ON ONE CLICK