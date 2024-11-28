videoDetails

Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

Hemant Soren will take oath as the 14th Chief Minister of Jharkhand today...The oath taking ceremony will be organized at Morhabadi Ground in Ranchi...Many prominent leaders of the 'India' alliance can also attend the oath taking... Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren at 4 pm...Let us tell you that, Hemant Soren will become the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the fourth time...