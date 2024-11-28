Advertisement
Maharashtra New CM Update: Why did Eknath Shinde 'surrender'?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 28, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
On the decision of the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde threw the ball in BJP's court... he said bluntly that neither am I angry nor am I adamant... that is, Eknath Shinde came in front of the media in a mood of complete surrender. Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde has given indications of reducing his attachment to the post of Chief Minister... he said that he was neither hiding... nor was he doing any mobilization... whatever PM Modi decides is acceptable... BJP should make its own Chief Minister.

NEWS ON ONE CLICK