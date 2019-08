5W1H: Supreme Court directs for system in place to secure NRC data from getting leaked

Taking into cognizance the controversy regarding the alleged leak of the data of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the Assam Assembly much ahead of its final publication date on August 31, the bench of CJÌ Ranjan Gogoi and Justice RF Nariman has directed for the system to be in place to prevent such occurrence. Watch this video to know more.