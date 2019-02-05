हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: UK clears Vijay Mallya's extradition to India

In a big development in Vijay Mallya extradition case,UK Home Secretary Sajid Javid today has signed the order to extradite Mallya to India. Watch full video to know more.

Feb 05, 2019, 17:22 PM IST

