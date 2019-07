5W1H: Yogi Adityanath’s caste certificate directive ‘unconstitutional’, says Centre

A day after the Uttar Pradesh government issued a directive to start the process of issuing Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates to 17 other backward classes (OBCs), the central government today called the move unconstitutional. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha today, Union minister Thawar Chand Gehlot said that the UP government’s directive was ‘unconstitutional’ and said the Centre has directed the UP government to stop issuing SC certificates.