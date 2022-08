7 people die after drowning in Himachal Pradesh's Gobind Sagar lake

A heart-wrenching incident has come to light in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. 7 people have died due to drowning in Gobind Sagar Lake. The accident happened while taking a bath in the lake.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:06 PM IST

